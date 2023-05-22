Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $40.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.