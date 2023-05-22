Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Dawson James increased their price target on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $9.28 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

