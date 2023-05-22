Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $92.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Centene Stock Down 0.6 %

CNC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

