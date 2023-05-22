Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $92.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Centene Stock Down 0.6 %
CNC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53.
Insider Transactions at Centene
In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Centene
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
