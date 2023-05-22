Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Position Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of Ceridian HCM worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,896 shares of company stock worth $2,616,959 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

