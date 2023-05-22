CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$153.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$153.89.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$141.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.98. CGI has a one year low of C$95.45 and a one year high of C$141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

