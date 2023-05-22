Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $44.62 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Chain has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $44.62 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,924,664,614 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

