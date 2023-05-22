Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Insider Activity at Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

