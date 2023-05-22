Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,308 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $110.28 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.