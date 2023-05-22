Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNR opened at $59.16 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

