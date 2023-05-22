Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $131.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $186.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

