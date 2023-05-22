Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 970,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 264.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 397,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 390,381 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

