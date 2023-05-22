Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

