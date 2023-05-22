Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $284.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.26 and its 200-day moving average is $319.96. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

