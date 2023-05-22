Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 623,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $14,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.