Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 0.1 %

CE stock opened at $107.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

