Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,457 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,351,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 334.8% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,640,000 after acquiring an additional 867,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

