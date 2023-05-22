Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,017 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.74.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.