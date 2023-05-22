Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHRD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.75.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.78. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.