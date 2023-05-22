CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Barclays

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded CI Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.07. CI Financial has a one year low of C$11.85 and a one year high of C$18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$620.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.3578947 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.