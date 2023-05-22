CI Investments Inc. Acquires 3,253 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $152.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average is $160.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.