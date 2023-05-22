CI Investments Inc. Acquires 504 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE DHI opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $112.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

