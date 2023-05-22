CI Investments Inc. Acquires 7,260 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $19.90 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 118.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

