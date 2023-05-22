CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after buying an additional 118,951 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQV stock opened at $199.44 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.28.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

