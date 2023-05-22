CI Investments Inc. Buys 18 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,386.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,479.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,474.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,261 shares of company stock worth $23,364,037 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

