CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,975 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $106.61 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

