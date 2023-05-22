CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,999 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $162.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

