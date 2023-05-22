CI Investments Inc. Buys 3,183 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 63,127 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $149.43 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

