CI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in KB Home by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Insider Activity

KB Home Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KBH opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

