CI Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

Netflix stock opened at $365.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

