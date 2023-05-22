CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after purchasing an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.