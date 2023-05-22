CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1,003.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

American International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.85 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

