CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in General Electric by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 314,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $104.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

