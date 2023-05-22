CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NSC opened at $217.74 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

