CI Investments Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

