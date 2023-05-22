CI Investments Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 75,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $114.48 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $115.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.