CI Investments Inc. Has $676,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $166.36 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 286.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

