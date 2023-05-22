CI Investments Inc. Has $857,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1,822.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $37,030,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 861,031 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 783.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 762,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 676,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

