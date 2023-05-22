CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

