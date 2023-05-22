CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Coupang by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Washington University grew its position in Coupang by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington University now owns 7,767,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,764,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 4,939,529 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang Price Performance

In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

