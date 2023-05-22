CI Investments Inc. Purchases 12,428 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $44.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -248.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.