CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.49 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.03 and a 200 day moving average of $198.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

