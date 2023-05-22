CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

