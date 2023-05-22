CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after buying an additional 258,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,834,000 after acquiring an additional 271,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.