CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

NYSE:GD opened at $210.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

