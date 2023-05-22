CI Investments Inc. Sells 19,125 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.