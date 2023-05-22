CI Investments Inc. Sells 316 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $266.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.56. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $276.88.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
