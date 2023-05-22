CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IBB opened at $130.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

