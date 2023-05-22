CI Investments Inc. Sells 529 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 177,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.8% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,480 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 1.5 %

NTB stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Articles

