CI Investments Inc. Takes $701,000 Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MBLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

