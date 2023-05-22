CIBC Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$21.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE:LSPD opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.45. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$17.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

